Protest against removal of Ambedkar statue

The district administration removed a statue of Dalit icon B. R. Ambedkar from the court premises here, earning the ire of the Ghaziabad Bar Association on Tuesday.

The bronze statue was reportedly installed in the court premises by the association on New Year’s Eve.

Association president Rakesh Tyagi Kakda alleged that the district administration had committed “dacoity” by forcibly removing the statue.

Many lawyers from the district also sat on strike in protest against the move on Tuesday.

However, District Magistrate Ritu Maheshwari said the association had not sought permission to install the statue.

Jan 3, 2018

