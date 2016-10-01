: Members of a housing society body on Friday held a protest here over delay in implementation of the crucial Land Pooling Policy.

Scores of people under the banner of Federation of Housing Societies and Developers in Delhi held a sit-in on Parliament Street, which briefly affected the flow of traffic.

“The Land Pooling Policy will give people affordable housing. We appeal to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and L-G Najeeb Jung to expedite its implementation,” a member of the federation said.

The DDA has not been able to make any headway in implementing the policy as it still awaits the notification by Delhi government declaring several villages as development areas or urban villages.

The Union Urban Development Ministry had on May 26 last approved the regulations for operationalisation of the policy with five amendments, following which the then DDA Vice-Chairman, Balvinder Kumar, had said, "The ball is in the Delhi government’s court”.

The actual implementation of the policy hinges on the government’s decision on declaring 95 villages as development areas and 89 of them as urban villages. The housing authority had earlier requested to it to issue a notification in this regard.

The policy seeks to make landowners partners in the development, and is divided into two categories of pooling-- Category I for land 20 ha and above and Category II for 2 ha to less than 20 ha. In the first category, the developer entity will have 60 per cent share, while DDA will retain the rest. In the second category, DDA will retain 52 per cent, while the rest will go to the developer.

The policy is applicable in the proposed “urbanisable” areas of the urban extensions for which zonal plans have been approved. The ‘urban village’ status to 89 villages will nullify the provisions of Delhi Reforms Act governing them. — PTI