The JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) on Thursday said the university has not rejected the proposal to introduce certificate courses in yoga and Indian culture, even as the students’ union claimed otherwise.

JNU Students’ Union maintained that the Academic Council, which is the university’s statutory decision-making body, had rejected the proposal to introduce these courses “with majority”. A statement issued by JNUTA said: “At a recently convened Academic Council meeting, certificate course in computational linguistics was approved and two other courses — yoga philosophy and Indian culture — received suggestions. At no stage the proposal was rejected outright."

When contacted, the JNU administration did not comment on the "actual status" of the courses. — PTI