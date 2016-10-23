: Two property dealers have been arrested for murdering a 70-year-old money lender who had allegedly sought sexual favours from one of their wives in lieu of forgiving a debt.

The deceased has been identified as Dayaram, a resident of Najafgarh. His body was recovered on the roadside in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri on Friday.

The police said Dayaram was into lending money to people at high rates. Sanjay Walia, 38, was his tenant and had borrowed Rs. 4 lakh a few months ago.

However, Walia was unable to return the money. “According to Walia, the deceased took advantage of his financial problem and offered to forgive the debt if he was allowed to establish sexual relations with his wife,” said a senior police officer.

Plan hatched

Angry at Dayaram’s alleged demand, Walia roped in his friend, 55-year-old Rakesh Sharma, to eliminate Dayaram, said the police.

Since Walia was aware of Dayaram’s alleged overt sexual desires, they knew how to draw him to a place where they could eliminate him.

On Thursday, Dayaram was asked by the accused duo to join them for a drink. They met in a Wagon R car, where they consumed liquor together.

Walking into a trap

“Once Dayaram was heavily drunk, he was driven to Chander Vihar Nala Road in Vikaspuri on the pretext of arranging a sex worker for him,” said the officer.

As soon as Dayaram was off guard, the accused allegedly bludgeoned him to death with stones and bricks lying on the road. They then dumped his body on the roadside, and fled.

The body was found the next afternoon, and identified a few hours later. A murder case was subsequently registered at the Vikaspuri police station.

The investigation team began questioning people associated with the deceased and also those who had borrowed from him. It was soon revealed that the people last seen with Dayaram were the two property dealers.

Walia and Sharma were detained for questioning. The police said they broke down during sustained interrogation and revealed the alleged motive behind the murder. They were subsequently arrested.

The police have recovered the bricks and stones used for killing Dayaram, the blood-stained clothes and footwear worn by the accused at the time of the murder, and the car used in the crime.