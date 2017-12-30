Property dealer shot dead over money dispute

more-in

A 30-year-old property dealer was killed and his 33-year-old friend was injured when they were shot at in outer Delhi’s Kanjhawala on Thursday night. The accused are absconding, the police said.

Nitin (30) and his friend Himanshu (33), residents of Ladpur, had gone to visit their friend Kuldeep when they were allegedly shot at by Kuldeep’s cousin Sandeep and his friend Virender.

According to the police, all the men are property dealers.

The police said that the victims had gone to meet the trio to talk about a monetary transaction. The talk turned into a heated argument and then a scuffle. In a fit of rage, the accused shot at the victims.

“Sandeep and Virender had borrowed Himanshu’s car a few days ago and damaged it in an accident. The victims had claimed that the damage was worth ₹10 lakh and were demanding it from the accused, which lead to the fight,” said a senior police officer.

The accused shot Nitin once and pumped three bullets into Himanshu. Locals rushed the victims to Savitri Hospital where Nitin was declared brought dead. Himanshu is undergoing treatment,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) M. N. Tiwari.