A Delhi Police team has been sent to ex-serviceman Ram Kishan Grewal’s home town of Bamla in Haryana to meet his family members, a day after his suicide case was handed over to the Crime Branch.

“A team has been sent to talk to Mr. Grewal’s family. However, the team is still waiting to talk to them since they have been surrounded by the media and politicians. They have shared all the details with the media but we still need to talk to them,” said a senior police officer privy to the probe.

The police added that nothing has been unearthed so far in the inquest into Mr. Grewal’s alleged suicide to warrant registration of a case.

The case was transferred from the New Delhi district to the Crime Branch keeping in mind the sensitivity of the matter.

The Crime Branch team led by DCP (Crime) Bhisham Singh is conducting the inquest into the matter.

Mr. Grewal, along with three others, had reportedly come to the city to submit a memo to the Defence Ministry over the issue of One Rank One Pension. The 70-year-old consumed poison in the lawns behind Jawahar Bhavan, which houses some offices of the Ministry of External Affairs, on November 1. He was rushed to RML Hospital where he died.

The officer said that they will also be looking for the three men who were accompanying him when he took the extreme step.