Days after the decision to make Mandoli Jail operational early next month was taken, 173 new warders, including 26 women, from various States joined the Delhi prisons department on Friday.

“Ten of them are post-graduates and 98 graduates. Four of them hold B.Tech degrees,” said spokesperson Mukesh Prasad. The primary task of the warders will be to ensure discipline and general functioning of prisons. They are trained in unarmed combat and using of firearms, and have also attended short-term courses in law, human rights, computer education and communication skills.