Two prisoners fled from the lock-up of Parasbigaha police station of Bihar’s Jehanabad district on Monday.

The two escapees were identified as Upendra Yadav alias Bauna and Munarik Yadav who were earliar arrested from Babhna village on Sunday night in connection with a truck loot case, Superintendent of Police Aditya Kumar said.

The police started conducting raids after sealing the borders, the SP said adding, Upendra Yadav has been re-arrested while police were conducting raids to nab Munarik Yadav.

The incident occurred when they came out of the police lock up to attend the call of nature in the morning, but the duo tricked the police and managed to flee, the SP said adding, action would be taken against erring police officials if they were involved in the incident.

In another incident, the police arrested a former Maoist ex-commander Shatrughan alias Murli, one of the accused of Jehanabad jail break incident, from Sikariya village under Kako police station of the district.

Shatrughan has been arrested in connection with the incident in which he allegedly looted Rs 3.55 lakh from a panchayat sewak two years ago, Kako police station SHO Amarendra Kumar. - PTI