Observing that the national Capital every year grapples with the menace of haze due to stubble burning affecting people’s health, the Delhi High Court directed the neighbouring States to “strike while the iron is hot” to prevent this practice.

A Bench of justices Badar Durrez Ahmed and Ashutosh Kumar said it had taken a serious view of the matter as Delhi and its people have been grappling with the problem every year, despite orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to stop the practice of burning of crop and agriculture residue.

The Bench made it clear it will hold the Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh responsible if the orders of NGT and the court were not implemented.

“Every year we grapple with the menace of haze due to stubble burning. It (burning of crop residue) may have already started as you can see haze in the early morning. It will hit us and the situation will get worse. It will even become difficult to breathe.

“We are taking a serious view on it this year. NGT has been asking them (states) to take action, but nobody is doing anything. If you do not hit now while the iron is hot, the situation in Delhi will become worse,” the court said.

Noting that “stubble burning is not permissible under the law”, it said the “difficulty lies in implementation” as “despite orders of NGT and this court, this practice has gone unabated and year after year and Delhi has been engulfed in haze, constituents of which are aerosols from stubble burning and dust”.

The Bench said the effects of pollution were felt by every citizen, particularly the elderly and children in the national Capital who experience difficulty in breathing.

