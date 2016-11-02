‘People must look to European countries where organ donation is carried out automatically’

: “Presumed consent” for harvesting of organs in the case of accidental fatalities is the only way to get over the acute shortage of organs that the nation is facing, said AIIMS director M. C. Misra on Tuesday.

He was addressing a press conference at the Institute’s campus to mark the 50th heart transplant conducted by AIIMS recently.

“There are now 50,000 people in the country who are in immediate need of heart transplants. Spain and few other European countries have the system of "opt-out" where organ donation will be carried out automatically unless an explicit request is made before a person’s death, for organs not to be taken,’’ he said.

The numbers

As per a rough estimate, there is a shortfall of about 3 lakh kidneys for transplant and a lakh each for liver and corneal transplants in India.

“Heart and other organs go unused after accidental fatalities, even though patients are in need of various transplants. So,we must have a presumed consent for harvesting of the organs, but it has to be made legal to address the shortage," said the AIIMS director.

According to the Indian Society for Trauma and Acute Care (ISTAC), injury and trauma are rising in third world countries and becoming a major public health issue. Also, one trauma-related death occurs in India every 1.9 minutes, it said.

“We should have state-level bodies for this purpose, while district-level harvesting facilities must be strengthened,’’ said Mr. Balram Airan, Professor of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery at AIIMS.

Misra said another key factor is "for critical care doctors to be pro-active about identifying brain-death cases."