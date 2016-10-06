Gautam Lahiri has been elected as the president of the Press Club of India, while Manoranjan Bharati is its new vice-president.

The results of elections, held on October 1, were announcedon Tuesday. Five contestants were in the fray for the top post, while four had squared off for the V-P post. The post of secretary general went to Vinay Kumar while Jomy Thomas was elected as the joint secretary, the Press Club said, adding, Arun Kumar Joshi was elected its new treasurer. Sixteen managing committee members were also elected. — PTI