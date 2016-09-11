President Pranab Mukherjee greets the Delhi edition of 'The Hindu' as it completes 30 years of publication on September 11.

Editor, Mukund Padmanabhan's note

It was thirty years ago today, on September 11, 1986, that The Hindu launched its edition in Delhi.

Pages of the newspaper, which has always been ahead of the curve in terms of technology, were beamed down to the Capital via INSAT 1-B, for the edition to be printed at Gurgaon.

The Delhi edition was the first The Hindu published north of the Vindhyas and, over the 30 years of its existence, it has underlined the newspaper’s national character.

The two editions we print in Delhi now serve the national capital region and many parts of north India. Together, the Delhi and the Northern Edition have an average daily print run of over 1.75 lakh copies.

We thank our readers for their patronage and support over the last three decades. We hope you have enjoyed the Delhi edition as much as we enjoy bringing it to you.