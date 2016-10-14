The Ministry of Culture is organising the second edition of Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav at IGNCA

To showcase the cultural diversity and heritage of the country in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi, the Ministry of Culture is organising the second edition of the Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav at the sprawling lawns of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA).

The nine-day event, to be held between October 15 and 23, will have on display a variety of handicrafts, paintings, sculptures, photographs and documentation on exhibit, besides a number of artistes from all corners of the country showcasing folk, tribal, classical and contemporary performing arts. The utsav will have specific zones dedicated to various themes and plans to bring to the national stage both folk art and artistes, who are at the root of all the evolved and classical traditions that make India vibrant.

Organisers plan to have a “Shilp Haat,” in which pavilions called “Aangans” will be put up by each of the seven zonal cultural centers of the country, as well as academies and the IGNCA. There will be a main stage with performances every evening, as well as a number of impromptu performances all day showcasing fringe folk art. There will be special focus on nukkad naatak at the venue.

Minister of State for Culture Mahesh Sharma said the event was conceived by his Ministry in 2015 with an intent to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the country.