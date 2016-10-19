Reaching Out:GOC of Srinagar-based 15 Corps Lt. Gen. Satish Dua interacting with local youth after inaugurating Chinar 9 Jawan Club at Boniyar in Barmulla distruct on Tuesday. The Club aims at constructive engagement of the youth of Kashmir and providing them with an ideal platform to interact, relax, rejuvenate, play games and to develop their skills for holistic growth in a stress-free environment.- PHOTO: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Army on Tuesday said it was prepared to deal with any misadventure from across the LoC by Pakistani troops or terrorists in the wake of surgical strikes on terror camps in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

“Along the LoC, our preparedness is of the highest degree. The Indian Army is ready to deal with any misadventure from across the LoC, whether it is by regulars or otherwise,” General Officer Commanding of Srinagar-based 15 Corps Lt. Gen Satish Dua told reporters here.

He said there has been a spurt in infiltration attempts from across the LoC, but the Army foiled most of these bids as is evident from the encounters taking place near the LoC.

“I do admit that some infiltration has taken place, but the encounters along the LoC and the number of militants eliminated shows the preparedness of the Army,” he said.

Gen. Dua refused to comment on the surgical strikes by the Army in PoK last month, saying the armed force and the political leadership has already said whatever was to be said about it.

“I do not have any different point of view,” he added.

Asked if there was a trust deficit between the Army and the Kashmiri youth, Gen. Dua said while there were some misguided youths who take part in protests, the majority were with the armed forces.

“Recently, one of our vehicles met with an accident and our jawans were trapped inside the vehicle. It was the local Kashmiri youths who extricated the jawans.

“We have conducted some anti-militancy operations recently and the youths have not indulged in stone-pelting after the purpose of the operation was explained to them,” he said. - PTI