Ahead of Diwali, when the use of firecrackers peaks, the Delhi government plans to launch a campaign to spread awareness about the impact the festive season has on air quality.

Crackdown on crackers

The anti-pollution drive will include action against the sale and use of Chinese firecrackers, which have been banned. These efforts were announced after a review meeting held by Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain on Thursday.

Apart from the awareness campaign, the Environment and Forest Department will also crack down on illegal burning of leaves and waste as well as dust pollution by vehicles and construction sites.