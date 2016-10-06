A number of posters have appeared in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency here mentioning Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as a “supporter” of Pakistan and depicting him as “Meghnad” for his comments over surgical strikes carried out by Indian Army across the LoC.

Put by the Varanasi unit of Shiv Sena, the posters portray Modi as “Lord Ram” along with the bow and the arrow and his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif as “Ravana”.

The posters, while hailing the army’s surgical strikes, called for “one more such strike” across the LoC and an “end of Pakistan like Ravana”.

Mr Kejriwal had on Monday “saluted” Modi for the surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the LoC but at the same time had urged the Centre to counter the smear campaign by Pakistan and international media.

BJP alleged that Mr Kejriwal had in the garb of his statement questioned the Army’s “assertion” on surgical strike and “insulted” the armed forces. Two ABVP activists also threw ink at Kejriwal in Transport Nagar of Rajasthan’s Bikaner district on Tuesday. - PTI