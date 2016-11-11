: When banks became “unreachable”, several Delhiites headed to their nearest post offices only to be told that money had not reached there even at 10:30 a.m. Those who waited till lunch time to exchange the now defunct Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 currency notes finally left disappointed.

“Cash hasn’t arrived, which is creating confusion and leading to harassment of the common man. We have been calling the RBI office every 30 minutes since 7 a.m. We are hopeful that the situation will improve by next week,” said staff members at a post office on Pandara Road.

Gole Dak Khana also saw crowds, which started building up from Thursday morning.

Similar scenes were played across the city. No cash was being exchanged at a post office in Janakpuri’s B-Block Community Centre. Notices put up inside the post office only informed people that Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 currency notes would not be accepted there. “We have been informed that we will be receiving no cash today. We have no information about cash being sanctioned to us on Friday, either,” said an official there.

‘Poor planning’

Customers appeared angry because of the post office’s unwillingness to exchange notes. “The least the government could have done was to ensure that the designated places received currency notes. This was poor planning by the government,” said Nishant Kaushik, a local.

Earlier, the government had announced that starting Thursday, a person could exchange up to Rs. 4,000 at any bank branch or post office upon producing a valid identity proof.

“Poor people have been the worst hit. I am running a fever, but came to exchange notes as there is no cash to buy medicines and food. If I don’t get money today, my husband will have come tomorrow,’’ said Rekha, who works as a domestic help and lives in central Delhi.