TERI releases 10-point emergency plan

Amid worsening air quality in Delhi, The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) on Monday released a 10-point emergency response plan, including reduction of crop burning and ban on movement of all 10-year-old vehicles.

TERI submitted the plan to the Delhi government and the Union Environment Ministry while recommending that it should be enforced on days of very high pollution. The plan also includes reduction of vehicle emission through a tenfold increase in parking charges at all government parking spaces, and introduction of congestion pricing or odd-even scheme. — PTI