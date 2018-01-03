Pollution reaches severe level as mercury dips

more-in

Air quality in Delhi deteriorated on Tuesday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) clocking a ‘severe’ reading after days of ‘very poor’ levels, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

Increasing from ‘very poor’ — with an index value of 400 on Monday — the AQI for Delhi on Tuesday was 408 (severe) as of 4 p.m. Particulate matter - both PM2.5 and PM10 - were the prominent pollutants, according to the CPCB.

While the AQI was severe, the levels of PM2.5 and PM10 did not go over 300 micrograms per cubic metre (ug/m3) and 500 ug/m3, which are the levels that mandate emergency action.

Lowest day temperature

It was a cold day in the Capital with the maximum temperature reaching 17.7 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the normal. The lowest day temperature so far this season.

The minimum temperature settled at 8.4 degrees Celsius, warmer than the 5.7 degrees Celsius recorded on Monday.

There was dense fog in the morning and hazy conditions prevailed throughout the day depriving Delhiites of winter sun.

Humidity hovered between 65% and 97%, creating conditions conducive for the creation of fog.

Temperatures are likely to hover between 19 and 6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday with dense fog in the morning and mist during the day.