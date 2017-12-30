Policeman’s wallet, pistol stolen after spat

more-in

A Traffic Police officer was allegedly assaulted and robbed off his service pistol by a group of unidentified men in Dwarka’s Uttam Nagar on Thursday night.

Delhi Traffic Police Assistant Sub-Inspector B. L. Meena was on his way home from Burari to his residence in Uttam Nagar when the incident occurred.

According to the police, Mr. Meena took a short cut from Najafgarh and saw two cars coming towards him. “The cars crossed either side of his vehicle and the occupants inside yelled something at him,” said a senior police officer.

Mr. Meena reacted to the yelling after which the cars came to halt and he and the accused had a heated exchange of arguments.

The officer decided to leave the spot, but the accused stopped his car. “According to the officer, four to five men came and started beating him up before hitting him with a sharp object after which he fell unconscious,” the officer said.

A passerby saw Mr. Meena in his car and made a call to the police. “His pistol and wallet were missing,” the officer said. The police have registered a case and are looking for the accused.