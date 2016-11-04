Intervening in a quarrel proved costly for a policeman, who was stabbed by the accused in south-east Delhi’s Badarpur on Tuesday.

PCR call

The victim and his colleague had gone to attend a PCR call regarding a quarrel, but the policeman ended up sustaining injuries on the stomach and thigh instead.

All five accused have been arrested and a case of physical assault on a policeman registered at Badarpur police station.

The incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday, after the police received a call regarding a brawl in Mohan Baba Nagar. Head constable Sanjay and constable Tarachand reached the spot and saw some men sitting in a car. The head constable exited the PCR van and went up to the men in the car to enquire who had made the call.

Allegedly inebriated

As he was speaking to the allegedly inebriated men, they all stepped out of the vehicle and started abusing him. Even as they were hurling abuses, one of them took out a knife and attacked Sanjay, said the police.

They tried to flee after stabbing Sanjay, but the two policemen chased them and managed to grab one of the accused, Paali. A known bad character of the area, Paali is an accused in several cases. After hearing about the stabbing, more policemen reached the spot and rushed Sanjay to a hospital. He is out of danger and is expected to be discharged soon.

Following Paali’s interrogation, the police raided several places at Mohan Baba Nagar and arrested the rest of the accused. They have been identified as Jitu, Aadil, Atul and Ravi.