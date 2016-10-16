Police team sent to Gujarat to question AAP MLA

: The Delhi Police dispatched a team to Gujarat to force AAP legislator Gulab Singh to join probe, a day after they obtained a non-bailable warrant against him in connection with an extortion racket.

Dependra Pathak, Joint CP (South-Western Range), confirmed the development.

“The team is carrying a list of 20 questions to be posed to the MLA about his involvement in the extortion racket,” he said.

The team was, however, unable to trace the Matiala MLA at the time of filing this report.

The investigator said arresting the MLA from Gujarat would not be ruled out if his answers were unsatisfactory. “But, we will first bring him to Delhi where he can reveal about his role in the racket,” the investigator said.

Calls made to the MLA on his mobile number on Saturday evening revealed he was in the company of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in the State to hold a rally in Surat on Sunday.

Gulab Singh is the Central in-charge of Gujarat Affairs for AAP, which has declared it will be contesting the Gujarat State elections in 2017. The MLA is also overseeing the arrangements for Kejriwal’s rally.

Suspicions confirmed?

“Our probe in the extortion racket so far has revealed the MLA’s involvement. We had issued five notices to him to join the probe, but he kept evading us. We then had to approach the court and seek a NBW against him,” said the Joint CP.

The MLA’s driver, Devender, and an alleged associate, Satish, are among three persons already arrested in the case registered at south-west Delhi’s Bindapur police station early last month. Two property dealers — Rinku Diwan and Deepak Sharma— had alleged that three persons, including Devender and Satish, had barged into their office and tried to extort Rs. 1.5 lakh from them.

Satish and the other accused, Jagdish, were nabbed from the spot by locals and handed over to the police. Devender was arrested later. The MLA’s SUV, allegedly used in the crime, was seized.

Not the first time

The police said the accused had extorted money from the property dealers in the past too and that the MLA was in the know.

Meanwhile, AAP has questioned the timing of the warrant that was issued by a local court on Thursday. Mr. Kejriwal had tweeted to call it a false case and had asked why it was done two days before the Surat rally.

Gulab Singh has termed the crackdown as a “political conspiracy”. He has claimed that his driver was misled into accompanying the other two men and that even Satish had only briefly worked at his office during the last Delhi Assembly elections.