: It took only a few minutes of inspection of the blast site for the police to rule out any terror attack angle. Everything on the ground pointed to the explosion having been caused by materials used in crackers, a common commodity in and around the blast site.

“A typical bomb blast leaves behind a crater. We have found no crater at the blast site. It was a low-intensity blast. Our guess is that it was caused by crackers,” said S.B.K Singh, Special CP (Law & Order).

Investigators said they first looked around for sharpnels at the blast site. “There were none. All we could find were materials used for manufacturing crackers,” said a senior investigator.

Though even toughened glasses of several shops in the street were shattered because of the blast, a lot of other items remained unaffected. “Nothing happened to the compressors of the air-conditioners even as glasses all around them broke into pieces. A bomb blast would have certainly damaged the compressors,” said an officer.

‘Potato-bomb effect’

The police described the impact of the blast as a “typical potato-bomb effect” (popular as aloo-bomb), but of a much greater magnitude. “When the two bags of crackers were put on the ground, it had the same impact that an aloo-bomb has when it is hit hard against the wall, causing it to burst. The high damage was because of the quantity of crackers packed in the bags,” said an officer.

When crackers are packed tightly in a bag, there is the potential of pressure building inside, he said. “Any kind of force on it can cause it to burst. This is what most likely happened with this bag too,” the officer said.

The impact of the blast was even greater because of the narrow street in which the explosion happened. Had the same incident happened in a wider road or on an open ground, the impact would have been lesser,” said police.

Some of the crackers found on the spot carried labels of ‘Sony’, a fireworks manufacturer based in Tamil Nadu. The police have approached the traders in the area to know who all deal in crackers manufactured by this unit.