Police pickets on dark and lonely stretches

Concerned about women safety during winter when the city witnesses dense fog and visibility is reduced considerably, the Delhi Police has decided to install pickets near commercial and industrial areas.

A senior police official confirmed that as a part of women’s safety initiatives, all police stations have been asked to identify stretches around areas that are deserted and make women feel unsafe.

The police pickets will be deployed during morning and evening hours.

“Deserted stretches, unlit roads and absence of men in uniform make women feel unsafe. We are constantly working on all possible ways to make the city safe for women. We have recently designed an app to report dark stretches in NDMC area, the app will soon cover other parts of the city,” said Sanjay Beniwal, Special Commissioner of Police (Women Safety, Airport and Modernisation).

CCTV cameras

He added that they are also working on installing CCTV cameras in public areas, enhanced police visibility, motor-cycle patrol and police pickets. “

We request women to come forward with their views and suggest measures to further improve the situation,” he added.

To make last-mile connectivity safe for women at the airport, metro and railway station, the Delhi Police have introduced unique QR codes for all cabs, e-rickshaws and rickshaw drivers for “easy tracking”.