Police bust coin minting factory in outer Delhi

It is suspected that the counterfeit coins may have already entered the local economy in huge numbers.Photo: Special Arrangement

The Delhi Police have sealed a factory minting counterfeit coins in outer Delhi’s Bawana Industrial Area after the arrest of a man who allegedly supplied these coins.

Fake coins with denominations of Rs. 5 and 10 and a total value of Rs. 40,000 were seized from 42-year-old Naresh Kumar, said the police. Officers, however, suspect that the scale of the illegal trade could be greater and that the fake coins may have already entered the local economy in huge numbers.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) M.N. Tiwari said that while Naresh Kumar worked on commission basis, the owners of the factory, Raju and Sonu, are currently absconding.

“Until they are arrested, we have to wait for details such as the production cost of each coin and the margin it earned for the duo. They would pay Naresh Kumar a commission of Rs. 5,000 for circulating coins worth Rs. 1 lakh in the market. Naresh Kumar supplied it to malls, small retailers, pan shop owners, toll bridges and other areas where there is a higher demand for loose change,” said Mr. Tiwari.

Accidental arrest

He said that these coins look the same as genuine ones and that the same metals are used to manufacture them. “The dyeing and stamping is also similar and they weigh almost the same. It is almost impossible to distinguish between them,” said Mr. Tiwari.

But Naresh Kumar’s rather accidental arrest did make it easier for the police.

According to the police, a Swift Dzire car travelling from Shahbad Dairy towards Rohini was intercepted during a surprise check near Shree Balaji Mandir dividing road. Inside the trunk of the car, the police found wo plastic bags with 20 packets each of counterfeit coins. Each packet contained about 100 coins. The total face value was Rs. 40,000.

Naresh Kumar, who was driving the car, was asked to explain. He claimed to be an officer of the Punjab National Bank, but when the police asked for his identity card, he refused.

Naresh was then detained and questioned, which is when he admitted that the coins were not genuine,” said Mr. Tiwari.

Naresh allegedly confessed that he was involved in supplying counterfeit coins since 2014.

He revealed that during the course of getting loose change for his car accessories business, he came in contact with Sonu and Raju who used to deliver coins of Rs.5 and Rs.10 denominations at his shop.

After some time, both Raju and Sonu talked him into supplying counterfeit coins on commission basis, said Mr. Tiwari.

Later, Sonu and Raju decided to flee the area.

The accused reportedly told the police that Sonu and Raju had re-started the business of minting counterfeit coins, and that they asked him to join.

Coins are minted at the four Government of India mints in Mumbai, Alipore (Kolkata), Saifabad (Hyderabad), Cherlapally (Hyderabad) and NOIDA (UP).