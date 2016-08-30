: Four months after a Delhi High Court judge complained of receiving no response on the police helpline number ‘100’, little has been done to improve the service.

On Monday, the Delhi Police regretted the inconvenience caused to Justice Vipin Sanghi when his calls to the number went unanswered on April 29.

The court had converted Justice Sanghi’s letter, which was sent to the Police Commissioner as well as the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, into a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), and had sought a response from the Centre and the Delhi Police.

On Monday, a Bench of Chief Justice G. Rohini and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal asked the Delhi Police about the measures taken to check delays in response to an emergency when calls to their helpline number go unanswered.

“We would like to know what action you’d take. How do you propose to get over this problem?” the Bench asked the police, which expressed regret before the court. The police told the Bench that heavy traffic on the telecom service provider led to congestion, and that they have sought a dedicated bandwidth for calls to the emergency number.

The Bench was informed that the issue and other related concerns were pending before a Bench of Justice B. D. Ahmed, which is hearing a matter on womens’ safety.

Later, the Bench reserved its order in the matter for September 24.

Justice Sanghi, in his letter addressed to Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Kumar Verma, had narrated his “poor personal experience” of calling up the helpline on April 29 when he was on his way to Vasant Kunj.

