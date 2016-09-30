“A message has been sent to perpetrators of terrorism”

Asserting that a message has been sent to perpetrators of terrorism, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise that action will be taken at the right time following the Uri attack has been fulfilled.

“The promise that action would be taken against Pakistan at appropriate time has been fulfilled by undertaking the surgical strikes across the Line of Control (LoC),” he told reporters here.

“Befitting reply”

Mr Singh said surgical strikes by the Indian Army on terror launch pads across the LoC should be hailed and appreciated.

“This was a befitting reply by the Indian Army. It should be welcomed and appreciated. The move has filled the entire nation with enthusiasm. It is a morale booster for us, our security forces and the army,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said, “It is a big message to those engaged in sponsoring, aiding and abetting terrorism that wherever the terror structure would be used against our country, we will destroy it”.

“It is a message that India does not tolerate terrorism. It is big step taken by the leadership of the country and has generated a patriotic fervour and boosting the morale of the troops and the people of the country,” he said.

Mr Singh said the move signals a message that India would retaliate and not tolerate Uri type attacks in future.

Asserting that Pakistan has been “isolated” over the terror issue, he said the world community should join hands to fight a ‘joint war’ against terrorism in the region and world at large.

“Prime Minister has also got support of the SAARC nations and are fully supporting India in view of the terror attacks from Pakistani side,” Mr Singh said.

“Pakistan has been continuously carrying out cowardly acts, be it in Uri or other parts of Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists are getting trained by the Pakistan Army. Pakistan is behaving like a terrorist state,” he added. - PTI

