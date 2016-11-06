Enough:People take out a march in Gurugram on Saturday demanding their right to clean air.Photo: special arrangement

In a sudden increase in pollution levels in the city late on Saturday evening, the PM2.5 concentration in Gurugram increased to 956.06 micrograms per cubic metre, which is almost 16 times the prescribed standard of 60 micrograms per cubic metre.

The high levels of pollution on Saturday led to decreased visibility. “I had gone to Galleria Market around 8 p.m. and was shocked to see the levels of pollution. It was even worst than in Diwali. I was feeling burning sensation in my eyes,” said Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Sector 14.

Meanwhile, around 300 people took out a march in Gurugram on Saturday demanding their right to clean air. The demonstrators gathered at Leisure Valley park on a smog-laden morning and marched towards Signature Tower Chowk wearing masks and holding placards which read: ‘let our children breathe, stop waste burning’ and ‘please stop garbage burning’.

‘Urgent action needed’

The city has witnessed dangerous levels of PM 2.5 levels since Diwali and has forced several schools to shut down or suspend outdoor activities. “Waste burning in Gurgaon has become a menace causing serious air pollution. We are now faced with a health emergency. The city administration must act urgently by enforcing existing regulations to stop burning of waste,” said Parimal Bardhan, one of the protesters.

Activist Ruchika Sethi, who runs “Why Waste Your Waste” campaign, said: “Each year the air quality is getting worse. The citizens are seeking enforcement of NGT and municipal laws to safeguard our health and urge the civic authorities to create appropriate infrastructure and citywide policy,” said Ms. Sethi.