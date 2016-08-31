'for their alleged failure in protecting JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar from being assaulted in a trial court'.

A fresh plea was filed on Wednesday in the Supreme Court for initiating contempt proceedings against former Delhi Police Commissioner B.S. Bassi and others for their alleged failure in protecting JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar from being assaulted in a trial court here.

The application, filed in a pending petition of N.D. Jaiprakash, who had alleged that he himself was assaulted along with Kanhaiya by persons in black robes in Patiala House Court complex, has referred to the report of Delhi High Court Registrar in the entire incident.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for Mr. Jaiprakash, told a bench of Justices J. Chelameswar and A M Sapre that the report has confirmed that there were some unauthorised persons inside the court room where Kanhaiya was kept before being produced.

Besides Mr. Bassi, it has also sought contempt action against other senior police officers.

Meanwhile, the hearing on the main petition filed by Mr. Jaiprakash and Kamini Jaiswal in the JNU row has been deferred to October 18.