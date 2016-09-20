The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a BJP leader’s plea seeking the quashing of election of Raghuvinder Shokeen, who is the AAP MLA from Nangloi Jat constituency, for allegedly using corrupt practices in the 2015 Assembly polls.

Petition turned down on technical grounds

Justice Valmiki J. Mehta turned down the plea by BJP’s Manoj Kumar Shokeen, who lost to Raghuvinder Shokeen by 37,024 votes, on technical grounds since he had not impleaded necessary parties like the Election Commission in his petition.

Mr. Raghuvinder had sought dismissal of Mr. Manoj’s election petition.

“...till date, there is no application which is filed by the petitioner before this court for amending the petition to add necessary parties, and thus the fact of the matter is that as of today there is non-compliance of Section 82(a) of the (Representation of Peoples) Act and hence on account of non-joinder of necessary parties this election petition is liable to be and is accordingly dismissed,” the court said.

It also observed that a reading of the prayer clause shows that a declaration has been sought by the BJP leader for not only declaring the election of the AAP MLA as void, but also for a declaration that the petitioner stands elected, and whereby Section 82 (a) of the Act clearly comes into play.

