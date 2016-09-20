A petition seeking direction to the Centre to take steps to declare Hindi as India’s national language was withdrawn from the Delhi High Court on Monday after it said that the Constitution does not provide for a national language.

“There is no dispute that the Constitution of India has not provided for a national language,” a bench of Chief Justice G. Rohini and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal said.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by BJP spokesperson and advocate Ashwini Upadhyay.

After the observation by the bench, the petitioner withdrew his plea and told the court that he would make a representation before the Ministry of Home Affairs on the issue.

During the brief hearing, the counsel appearing for the Centre told the court that the plea was “premature”.

Mr. Upadhyay’s petition had also pleaded that the Ministry of Human Resources Development be directed to make Hindi a compulsory subject for children aged 6-14 years across India.