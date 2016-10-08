Congress leader Ajay Maken, National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI) and Hawkers Suraksha Samiti on Friday moved Delhi High Court against the “brutal” eviction of street vendors even from hawking zones by the municipal agencies.

The complainants told a Bench headed by Justice Indermeet Kaur that the civic agencies and the police are “abusing” the October 5 order of the High Court which said that protection for unlawful eviction of street vendors did not extend to no-vending zones. They alleged that the vendors are being harassed and their livelihood being destroyed in the name of the eviction drive.

“As of yesterday, the authorities have started further rounds of brutal destruction of livelihoods by rampantly abusing order dated October 5 in this matter, to effect the illegal removal of street vendors,” the plea said.

No interim relief

The court issued notices to the civic agencies, but denied any interim relief as the matter is pending before another Bench.

It is to be noted that on September 9, a Bench headed by Chief Justice G. Rohini had directed the civic agencies and the Delhi Police to not remove street vendors unlawfully from any part of Delhi.

However, the civic bodies sought modification of this order saying the vendors were misusing it and creating law and order situation by obstructing public passages. The Bench then modified its order on October 5 saying, “The order dated September 9, 2016 shall not be made applicable to the areas identified as non-squatting zones under the schemes existing prior to the enforcement of the Act of 2014 (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending Act)”.

‘Resistance’

In its application, NASVI’s counsel Indira Unninayar said, “Indeed, it is the authorities whose officials have their well-oiled extortion racket in place, that are in great haste to remove existing vendors so that they can place their own persons there by the time the Town Vending Committee conducts its survey.”

“Ever since the Street Vendors Act, ,2014 has come into force, there is huge resistance from the shop-owners and market traders, who are trying to wipe out street vendors altogether from markets... One of the reasons for seeking removal of vendors is that the shop owners have been illegally collecting rents from street vendors for “allowing” them to use public spaces near or in front of their stores. Now with the advent of the Act, as the vendors will get formal legal status, the shop owners are trying to block its implementation and are resisting the imminent loss of control. Suddenly, they are on the warpath against street vendors and are trying to wipe out their existence from established markets of Delhi such as Lajpat Nagar, Janpath, Sarojini Nagar and Nehru Place,” Ms. Unninayar said.