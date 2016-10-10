The Haryana government is planning to link the Public Distribution System (PDS) to Aadhaar cards to make it corruption-free and inject transparency in the distribution of ration, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday.

“Those registered in the ration card will be able to get ration only after marking biometric attendance,” Mr. Khattar said while addressing a public meeting at Hasanpur in Palwal district.

He announced a slew of projects and incentives worth Rs 150 crore and said that he would write to the Uttar Pradesh government to provide water for the farmers of the Hasanpur area.

The Chief Minister said the BJP government in the State would complete two years in office on October 26, and its focus would be laid on stepping up performance in the third year.

A number of welfare schemes and policies would be introduced over the next few months, he said.

“The State government is actively working to provide employment opportunities to everyone. Since the ‘Happening Haryana Summit’ held in Gurgaon in March, about 450 MoUs have been signed involving investment of more than Rs 6 lakh crore.

With their implementation, about two lakh people would get jobs,” he said.

“We have told the investors that if they provide jobs to the people of the state, they would get rebate in license fee, relaxation in electricity bills, and assistance in giving salaries,” he added.

Lashing out at the opposition parties which raised questions on his experience, the Chief Minister said: “You have your experience, I have mine. You have experience in corruption and I have experience in serving the people.”

Referring to alleged multiple scams which hit the previous Congress led regime, Mr. Khattar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken the resolve “Na Khaunga-Na Khane Dunga.”

The state government has introduced e-Registration, Aadhaar-—enabled services and checking of ration cards to get rid of the entire system of graft or any wrongdoing, he said.

The Chief Minister also announced setting up of a girls college in Hasanpur, Rs 22 crore for the construction of new building of the college in Hodal, Rs 10 crore for the Centre of Excellence of Horticulture in Hodal, besides other developmental projects. PTI