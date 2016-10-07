About 100 metric tons (MT) of plastic waste generated in four of the six zones of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation goes straight to the Bhalswa landfill daily. Another 20 MT of waste from horticulture also ends up dumped unprocessed at the already overflowing landfill.

In an effort to reduce this, the North Corporation will be outsourcing the collection, segregation, transportation and processing or recycling of horticulture and plastic waste. The ambitious plan will first be rolled out in the City, Sadar Paharganj, Karol Bagh and Narela zones. Horticulture waste of 10 MT per day produced in the remaining zones — Civil Lines and Rohini — is already collected and processed at the integrated waste disposal and processing facility at Narela-Bawana.

As per a proposal passed by the Standing Committee on Wednesday, the North Corporation will hire a consultant to help with the project. A feasibility study for assessing suitable technologies, a report on how to characterise the waste collected so far, a detailed project report on how to process or recycle waste, the project design and possible revenue options would be part of the first phase of the plan.

Parvesh Wahi, chairperson of the Standing Committee, said that though it would take a few months for the project to materialise, eventually the plan was to reduce the amount of waste being dumped at the landfill.

“The Bhalswa landfill is already overburdened and the garbage catches fire often due to the methane gas production. Our plan is to prevent horticulture and plastic waste from reaching the landfill,” said Mr. Wahi.

As part of the plan, the Corporation will set up a waste processing and recycling facility at Tikri Kalan. After years of asking for land for a new landfill, the Corporation was finally given the plot by the Delhi Development Authority in June 2014. However, instead of a landfill, the land could only be used for processing of garbage.