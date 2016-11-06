The plea says CM ‘glorifying cowardly act of suicide’

: The Delhi High Court was moved on Saturday against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s decision to grant Rs 1 crore compensation and job on compassionate grounds to the family of Haryana based ex-army personnel Ram Kishan Grewal, who allegedly committed suicide three days ago over One Rank One Pension.

Objection to ‘martyr’

Advocate Avadh Kaushik moved the petition saying the statement made by Mr. Kejriwal amounts to glorifying the act of suicide. The petition is likely to come up for hearing on Monday. Mr Kaushik has, in his petition, also raised objection to the Delhi government granting Mr. Grewal the status of a martyr.

“…the impugned decision/actions of Delhi government announced and declared by Arvind Kejriwal on November 3 is not only illegal, arbitrary, biased, malafide, motivated and amounting to misappropriation of public funds but also a clear case of glorifying and abating an amiss, heinous and cowardly act of suicide; attempt and abatement of which is a crime under the Indian Penal Code,” he has said in the petition.

‘Political mileage’

The petitioner said, “In order to gain political mileage, instead of finding out the truth and correct reasons for the suicide committed by the said ex-army personnel and taking the corrective measures to prevent such acts in future, Mr. Kejriwal, without considering the provisions and procedure of granting monetary compensation and without keeping in view the settled law for granting compassionate job, made the announcement…”

The petition says that declaring Mr Grewal a ‘martyr’ will send a wrong signal to the society as he has not laid down his life in service of the nation.

Earlier petitions

Prior to this, Mr. Kaushik had also challenged the AAP government’s decision to grant a job in Delhi administration to the brother of Rohit Vemula, who had committed suicide at the Hyderabad University.

He had also moved court against the government over a similar decision in the case of a farmer suicide in April, at the Jantar Mantar.