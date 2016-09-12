The girl said the accused had assaulted her a few times in the past two months

A 42-year-old pianist was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his seven-year-old student at her residence in south-east Delhi's Kalkaji, where he went to give her home tuitions.

The girl purportedly told the police that the accused had exploited her a few times in the past as well but she remained silent because of his intimidation and repeated threats. The accused Ravi had been giving piano lessons to the girl for the past two years.

According to the police, her father finally approached the police on Saturday night after she complained of pain.

“Her father works as an executive in a Greater Noida firm and usually returns late. On Saturday when he was told by the mother that she had been crying, he enquired from his daughter if something was wrong. She narrated how Ravi had assaulted her earlier in the day which caused pain in her stomach. On further enquiry the father learnt that this was not the first time that the accused had assaulted the girl,” said a senior police officer.

Based on the father’s complaint, a case of rape and a case under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered.

“The girl told us that the accused had assaulted her a few times in the past two months. He had threatened her of dire consequences ranging from thrashing to even murdering her.

It was also revealed that at least once, she tried to raise the issue with her mother but she did not understand what the girl was trying to say,” said the officer.A police team was sent to arrest the accused from his residence but he was not found there on Saturday night. On Sunday the police nabbed Ravi. He was produced before a court which sent him to 14 days' judicial custody. The accused is married and has children.