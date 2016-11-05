The Bihar State Power (Holding) Company Ltd (BSPHCL) and Patna Electric Supply Undertaking (PESU) have made arrangements to provide uninterrupted power supply to the State capital during the four-day-long Chhath festival that began from Friday.

PESU, which supplies power in urban Patna, has completed the maintenance and strengthening of power distribution network for the purpose.

“We have already completed our preparations for Chhath festival. We do not need to pay special emphasis for Chhath preparations as we have already completed most of our maintenance and strengthening of distribution network during Durga puja festival and Diwali,” PESU General Manager-cum-Chief Engineer Dilip Kumar Singh said.

The undertaking has installed Aerial Bunched Cable (the overhead cable covered with rubber/plastic) besides installing separators to the conductors (wires) on all roads leading to more than 90 ghats along river Ganga where devotees would throng in large numbers to offer obeisance to Sun god on coming Sunday and Monday.

“Installing ABC and separators would help avert any accident or people getting hurt or injured in the event of wire snapping,” Mr Singh explained.

Besides, the PESU has also decided to depute its 109 officers (engineers) on ghats for two days during the festival, he said, adding that these officials would keep a strict vigil on supply system, especially on ghats.

Eight temporary control rooms will be set up for the purpose at various places that included — Mangal Talab, S K Memorial, Rajapur, Shahpur bridge, Danapur pontoon bridge, Meena Bazar, he added.

Besides, the existing all the fuse call centres located in more than 45 Power Sub-Stations would continue to function on 24X7 basis, the GM said.

Asked about the availability of power supply for the festival, Mr Singh said that “power supply is not a problem for us at all as the power supply demand of Patna has reduced to 370-380 MW from 520 MW just a few days ago. This has happened because of the change in weather which, in turn, has reduced the load. We’ll ensure unhindered supply on Chhath,” he said.

Notably, the State has been drawing more than 3500 MW of power supply per day for the past couple of days.

The power company supplied 3693 MW on Diwali while it supplied record 3769 during Dussehra.

- PTI

