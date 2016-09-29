The High Court on Tuesday directed the Delhi Police to submit within four weeks its status report on a plea seeking perjury proceedings against JNU student Kanhaiya Kumar and a professor for allegedly filing false affidavits.

Justice S. P. Garg fixed the matter for December 19.

‘False affidavit’

Petitioner Prashant Kumar Umrao claimed that Prof. Himanshu had “deliberately” filed a false affidavit in the court along with the bail petition on behalf of Mr. Kumar in connection with the sedition case. Petitioner’s counsel R. P. Luthra told the court that the Prof. had wrongly vouched on oath that Mr. Kumar was not involved in any anti-national activity and that he was a man of proper conduct.