Patients with fever have overcrowded the Malda Medical College and Hospital where 26 dengue patients were now under treatment.

“We have 250-odd fever patients and the medicine ward is full of them. But we cannot open special wards for them due to lack of space,” Medical Super cum Vice-Principal Dr Amit Dawn said on Saturday.

He was speaking at a review meeting of dengue situation in Malda district which did not report any death due to the disease this year so far.

Since October 19, tests were conducted on 126 samples and 24 of them were found to positive for dengue, he said adding the total number of dengue patients admitted in the medical college was 26.

District Magistrate Sharad Dwivedi said the situation was under control and not so alarming.

Deputy CMOH-II Dr Amitabha Mondal said tests were conducted on 2,411 patients this year and 511 of them were tested positive for dengue.

However, there was no death so far due to the disease, he said.

Malda Municipality chairperson and chief of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti Krishnendu Chowdhury said Malda Medical College and Hospital was under tremendous pressure as patients from neighbouring Bihar and Jharkhand too come here for treatment. - PTI