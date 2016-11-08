A passenger travelling on a Jet Airways flight from Delhi to Doha succumbed to serious illness on Tuesday despite the flight being diverted to Karachi following the medical emergency.

As the passenger reported sick during the flight, the airline decided to go for an emergency landing around 2 a.m. in Karachi.

“Our flight 9W 202 of November 07, 2016 from Delhi to Doha was diverted to Karachi due to a medical health emergency on board. Since one of the guests developed a medical condition, the Captain decided to land at the nearest airport, given the emergency,” Jet Airways said here in a statement.

“Medical assistance was duly coordinated prior to the flight’s arrival, however, the guest succumbed on arrival in Karachi,” the airline said. It added that it took “utmost care to ensure that the family of the deceased is duly informed and are also providing all the required assistance.”

After completing due medical procedures as per the public health rules, the aircraft left for India around 9.30 a.m., a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) spokesperson said. It landed in Delhi at 11 a.m. on Tuesday and all the guests onboard are being provided alternate flights along with other requirements such as refreshments and hotel accommodation.