Days after India’s surgical strikes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK), the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit is planning to accord a “warm reception” to Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar who is set to visit here on Thursday.

“Parrikar, a Rajya Sabha member from the State, arrives in state capital tomorrow and party cadres will accord him a warm reception,” a BJP spokesman said.

“The workers are upbeat after the success of the Indian Army and it is natural for them to express themselves by according a warm reception to all those connected with it, and the local unit has drawn up a grand welcome programme,” the spokesman added.

Besides public reception at different spots on way to the party office from the airport in the afternoon, Mr Parrikar would attend a reception at a school auditorium in the evening.

He is expected to return to New Delhi later in the day.

BJP workers in the State capital have put up big hoardings thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Parrikar for “teaching a lesson to Pakistan.” - PTI