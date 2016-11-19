District legal service authorities in the State will set up help desks outside banks and deploy para-legal volunteers to help the public get demonetised currency exchanged for valid notes.

The Jammu and Kashmir Legal service Authority’s executive chairman Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir issued the directions to the chairpersons of district legal service authorities, an official spokesman said.

Justice Mir said the para-legal volunteers may assist the common public in filling up of the forms for exchange of notes and making them aware of their rights as well as the formalities that are required for transactions.

He also directed the chairpersons to coordinate with bank staff and police officials in this regard to enable volunteers to set up help desks outside the banks. - PTI