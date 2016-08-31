The Justice S.N. Dhingra Commission, which is probing the grant of licences for change in land use (CLU) in four villages of Gurgaon, including the licence granted to Robert Vadra’s company, will submit its report to the Haryana Government on Wednesday as its tenure comes to an end.

The one-member Commission has already got three extensions since it was set up in May last.

A source in the Haryana Government confirmed that Mr. Dhingra would submit the report to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The Commission has reportedly examined more than 200 cases of grant of CLU licences and examined 20-odd officials in this connection.

Set up by the Haryana Government in May last year, the Commission had the mandate to probe the circumstances of grant or rejection of licences for development of colonies, group housing societies and commercial complexes in those sectors of Gurgaon for which land of Shikohpur, Sikanderpur, Badah and Kherki Dhaula was used.

It also probed whether the transfer of licence by the original licencee within a short period of time was in violation of the law and caused loss to revenue of the Government. Mr. Vadra has been accused of transferring his licence to DLF in violation of the law and causing a huge loss to revenue.

Though the Commission was initially granted time of six months and was supposed to submit its report by December 8, 2015, its tenure was extended for another six months till June 7 this year on the same terms and conditions.

It was extended yet again on June 30 after Mr. Dhingra sought a three-week extension. However, just hours after the Commission was to submit its report on June 30, Mr. Dhingra sought another extension saying that he had come across some more documents which needed to be examined.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who also headed the Town and Country Planning Department during the grant and rejection of CLU licences in the four villages of Gurgaon, was summoned by the Commission to appear for examination earlier this year, but he did not turn up and was instead represented by a battery of lawyers.

