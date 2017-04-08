Painting competition held

more-in

The Hindu’s annual painting competition titled “Thyrocare Young World Painting Competition”, hosted at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Gole Market, saw over 500 participants from across the Capital. A total of 16 prizes were given away to students from various schools.

Topics on the spot

The competition was judged by P.K Roy, a national award winner from the President for best teacher of the year 2015. The students were given topics on the spot, including ‘a scene at the bank’, ‘helping my mother’, ‘a world without technology’ and more.

In the senior category, Aneesh Gupta of Goodley Public School bagged the first prize, while the second and third prizes were given to Vrinda Gupta of Somerville School and Rebecca Dhara of Delhi Public School Ghaziabad respectively.

In the junior category, the first, second and third prizes were awarded to Shruti of Bal Bharti Public School (Rohini), Kashi Arora of Bal Bharti Public School (Rohini) and Rishit Dhara of Faith Academy respectively.

Five consolation prizes in each category were also awarded.