Paddy arrival in Haryana went up 34 per cent to 21.18 lakh metric tonnes in the ongoing kharif marketing season as against the same period last year.

A spokesman of Haryana Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department said: “21.18 lakh metric tonnes (mt) of paddy have so far arrived in mandis of Haryana whereas during this period last year, 15.85 lakh mt paddy had arrived”.

Out of total paddy arrival, the government agencies have procured about 20.97 lakh mt. A good 21,608 mt was picked up by millers and dealers.

He said 6.37 lakh mt paddy has arrived in mandis of Kurukshetra, 5.07 lakh mt in Karnal, 3.59 lakh mt in Kaithal, 3.08 lakh mt in Ambala, 1.42 lakh mt in Yamunanagar, 53,618 mt in Panchkula, 53,287 mt in Fatehabad, 33,956 mt in Jind, 18,951 mt in Sirsa, 2,470 mt in Sonipat, 1,481 mt in Hisar, 1,454 mt in Palwal and 25 mt in Rohtak. - PTI