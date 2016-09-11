: Former TERI chief R. K. Pachauri, who is accused in a sexual harassment case, has been permitted once again to travel abroad by a Delhi court.

The court noted that he had been allowed to go to foreign countries on various occasions in the past and had complied with terms and conditions.

The court allowed Mr. Pachauri’s application seeking permission to travel to Kazakhstan, Guyana and Mexico till October 5 to attend meetings, conferences and a film festival.

Mr. Pachauri, who is currently on bail, moved the application through counsel Ashish Dixit.

The court had on July 11 granted bail to Mr. Pachauri and allowed him to travel abroad after he appeared before it pursuant to the summons issued against him.