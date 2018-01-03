Delhi

Owner of two cars, why was he travelling on bus?

‘He was in jovial mood this past week'

The family of Colonel Samrendra Pratap, who died suspiciously after falling unconscious on a DTC bus on Monday, are still trying to understand why he took a bus despite owning two cars. “We don’t know why he took the bus. He never travelled on a bus. There are two cars standing outside the house,” his nephew said.

Another family member who did not wish to be named recalled the last conversation his wife, a teacher at Army Public School, had with him when he was leaving home. “He left around 2.30 p.m. and told her that he would return home late,” he said.

Talking about his heath, the family member said Col Pratap did not have a medical history except for a “normal blood pressure” problem. The family said he was a jovial person and was excited about an upcoming wedding in the family.

