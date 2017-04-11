Delhi

Over 2,500 candidates to battle it out

A total of 2,537 candidates will contest elections to the 272 wards in the three municipal corporations of the Capital on April 23, said the Delhi State Election Commission.

1,174 Independents

After receiving over 4,000 nominations, the State Election Commission was left with 985, 1,004, and 548 candidates for the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, respectively. The Aam Aadmi Party would be contesting all 272 wards, while the BJP and the Congress have 267 and 271 candidates, respectively. A total of 1,174 Independent candidates are also in the fray.

