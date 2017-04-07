Opposition ploy to defame us, says AAP

more-in

Reacting to the corruption and nepotism charges levelled by the BJP and the Congress against the Delhi government citing the Shunglu Committee report, the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday said it was a ploy by the Opposition to malign its image before the municipal polls.

AAP’s Delhi convenor Dilip Pandey said that if the government was found guilty then all AAP leaders could be hanged, but why was no committee set up to inquire into the ‘rampant corruption in the MCDs by the BJP and the Congress for the last 20 years’, he asked.

‘Ready for challenge’

“We are ready to face consequences if found guilty. But we want to ask why no committee was set up to investigate the corruption in the MCDs. No proof is needed on how the BJP and the Congress have ruined the civic bodies,” Mr. Pandey said.

The AAP said the report had no substance and out-of-context bits were being leaked to malign the party’s image. Senior AAP leaders said it was the habit of the BJP to levy baseless allegations against them before elections.

“Look at the timing of quoting the report. The daily plants of negative stories against us are frivolous attempts to divert public attention from genuine issues such as the EVM fraud,” Mr. Pandey said.

Senior AAP leader Ashutosh said, “If the AAP is guilty, then why doesn’t the BJP government punish the party instead of this publicity.” He said the Congress talking about corruption was like Gabbar Singh — the villain from famous Bollywood movie Sholay —preaching about non-violence.