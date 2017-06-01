‘Only one CCTV camera working’

more-in

There was an eerie silence in Noida’s Shatabdi Rail Vihar residential complex after 23-year-old Anjali Rathour was shot dead on Wednesday morning. Her family, meanwhile, lashed out at the police and the society over the alleged lack of security.

Told she fell down stairs

“We reached the spot by 8 a.m. Initially, we were told that she had fallen down the stairs, but the crime scene told us otherwise. It raised doubts of foul play. We asked for footage from the CCTV camera installed nearby. In the name of security, there was just one camera working in the society. That too was in such a condition that it offered very poor quality footage,” said Kamini, one of Anjali’s relative.

“The security guards have said they can’t identify the killer. Girls live here without their families. The society should have ensured security to keep the girls and all residents safe,” she added.

‘No idea about enmity’

Talking about Anjali as a caring girl who wanted to be independent, another relative said that she wanted to do her parents proud.

“We never imagined that she would not be with us. We have no idea about her having any enmity with anyone. Anjali had received a call in the morning before she stepped down from her flat. There is a strong possibility of the caller being involved,” the relative said.

‘Major security lapses’

“There are major security lapses in the society. CCTV cameras here are not functional. The security guards, whose duty is to ensure thorough frisking and identification of outsiders, are unable to identify the people who entered the society in the morning,” said Noida Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh.